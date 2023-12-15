Dr Jasbir Singh assumes charge as district’s civil surgeon

Dr Jasbir Singh, formerly posted in Barnala, on Friday assumed the role of civil surgeon, Ludhiana.

Dr Jasbir Singh (ht)

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of taking charge, Dr Singh expressed his dedication to ensure that the various people-centric health schemes run by the department reach every citizen without exception.

He emphasised a zero-tolerance approach towards lapses in cleanliness within health institutions, asserting that maintaining a hygienic environment is non-negotiable.

One of the key focal points of Dr Singh’s address was the commitment to streamline and enhance patient services within hospitals. He affirmed that arrangements would be made to cater to the needs of patients, ensuring they receive the care and attention they deserve.

In a call to action, Dr Singh urged officials and employees of the health department to remain steadfast in their duties, emphasising the crucial role each individual plays in the collective effort to enhance healthcare services in Ludhiana.

