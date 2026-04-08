Dr Jitendra announces doppler weather radar for Doda, fresh work tender for Sudh Mahadev tunnel

Union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday, announced the establishment of Doppler weather radar for Doda region to strengthen weather forecasting capabilities and enhance disaster preparedness in the region. Union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday, announced the establishment of Doppler weather radar for Doda region to strengthen weather forecasting capabilities and enhance disaster preparedness in the region. (HT File)

The Eco-fragile Doda region comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, not only falls under seismic zone 4 and 5 but also receives heavy rains and snowfall during peak weather seasons.

Dr Singh stated that the Doppler weather radar will enable accurate and real-time monitoring of weather conditions. This will improve early warning systems and support disaster management efforts in the district, he added.

He was chairing the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting along side member of parliament Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo and MLA Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar and the entire district administration at the Doda DC office complex here to review the implementation and progress of centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and key infrastructure projects in the district.

Dr Singh informed that the construction of the link road from Kalota to Humbal on National Highway-44 is to be taken up on priority being to improve connectivity and ease of transportation for the local population. He further stated that the road to the Mata Dedani Shrine is also being expedited, with directions issued to accelerate the pace of work to facilitate better access for devotees and promote religious tourism in the area. The minister directed the authorities to repair the roads ridden with potholes at the earliest.

He also reviewed the status of infrastructure related to the medicinal and aromatic plants sector.

Progress of the Chattergala Tunnel project was also assessed, with instructions to expedite work and submit the detailed project report at the earliest.

Addressing concerns regarding the Sudh Mahadev Tunnel, Dr Singh clarified that reports about stoppage of work were incorrect, and said the earlier tender was cancelled because of the security issue related to the allottee and said, a new tender will be floated soon.

Announces seismological earthquake observatory for Kishtwar

Singh announced that a new permanent seismological observatory is proposed to be set up in Kishtwar to augment the national seismological network, enhance earthquake monitoring and increase disaster preparedness in the region.

Dr Singh also announced that site selection for installation of automated weather stations at Paddar and Machail has been completed to improve weather forecasting and support disaster management efforts. He said the installation process would be undertaken soon.