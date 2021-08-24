Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dr Nirmal Ouesppachan appointed BFUHS registrar
chandigarh news

Dr Nirmal Ouesppachan appointed BFUHS registrar

Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kotkapura, took over the additional charge as the registrar of BFUHS on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan with BFUHS V-C Dr Raj Bahadur.

The state government on Monday appointed IAS officer Dr Nirmal Ouesppachan as the registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kotkapura, took over the additional charge as the registrar of BFUHS on Monday. The post was lying vacant since IAS officer Dr Ruhee Dugg was transferred in the last week of June.

Dr Ouseppachan’s father had to drop out of the MBBS halfway as he did not have money to pay the fee. However, Ouesppachan fulfilled his father’s dream by becoming a doctor. He also cracked the civil services examination to become an IAS officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 days after Malerkotla man’s death, Ludhiana cops book wife, in-laws

Transfer orders of 2 police officers rolled back in Ludhiana

Mini-truck driver mows down 2 pedestrians in Ludhiana

CP calling: Ludhiana cops on their toes for 3 am meetings
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP