Drip irrigation: Punjab offers up to 90% subsidy to farmers

With an aim to save groundwater, the Punjab government is offering farmers subsidies up to 80 to 90% on drip irrigation projects.

Punjab minister for soil conservation and water resources Rana Gurjeet Singh said a comprehensive plan in the drip irrigation sector was direly needed as many blocks in the state fell in “dark zones” in terms of depletion of groundwater.

Under the Micro Irrigation policy, farmers will be able to get subsidies on first-come, first-serve basis. Farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes and marginal categories, besides women farmers, will get up to 90% subsidy, and others up to 80%.

Singh said drip irrigation not only saved 40 to 60% water in agriculture sector, but also helped supply pesticides directly to the root zone of crops.

‘Plan sustainable projects’

Singh, who also holds the technical education and industrial training, employment generation and land conservation portfolios, also presided over a meeting of the Barnala district administration on Friday.

Taking stock of ongoing developmental projects in the district, the minister said developmental projects conceived should be sustainable and in tandem with needs of masses.

He said the local government ITIs and employment generation department should be in touch with industry heads to impart industry-specific skills and make local youth more employable.

On the occasion, the minister also handed over government job letters to four kin of farmers, who have died during the farmers’ agitation against Centre’s agriculture laws.