Driver among 4 killed as bus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Four people were killed and 25 others injured on Thursday after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Rajouri district, said officials.

Rajouri district SSP Choudhary Mohammad Aslam said, “Three passengers and driver were killed and 25 others were injured when the 42 seater bus skidded off the road and plunged into a 100-feet gorge at Dehri Ralyote near Bhimber Gali on Thursday.”

A minor child escaped unhurt.

“There were 30 people on board the 42-seater bus. It was not overloaded and the road was also good where the mishap occurred. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of driver’s negligence, who might have slept,” he added.

The SSP said that the bus was on its way to Jammu from Poonch’s Surankote.

“En route, the driver picked up passengers but it fell into the gorge at Dehri Ralyote near Bhimber Gali,” he said.

Soon after the mishap, locals, policemen and security forces personnel rushed to the site and launched rescue operations.

They shifted injured and dead to the Rajouri hospital.

LG Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is providing all possible assistance,” the office of Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

This is the second bus accident within 24 hours in the region. In the two back-to-back road accidents in the twin border districts south of Pir Panjal range, 15 people died and 51 others were injured.

On Wednesday at least 11 passengers were killed and 26 others injured when an overloaded minibus they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.