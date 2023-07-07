Driver of DPRO office dies in road mishap near Sahnewal, 2 injured

A driver at the office of the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) died in a road mishap on the national highway near Sahnewal on Friday morning, while two others were injured critically.

After the mishap, the driver of the pickup jeep fled from the spot leaving the vehicle there. (iStock)

The victim has been identified as Prabhjot Singh, 41, of Khanna. He was on his way from Khanna to Ludhiana to reach the office. He was accompanying his two friends in a Volkswagen Polo car.

After reaching Sahnewal, they stopped on the roadside to fix the rear bumper of his car, which was hanging from one side. While they were fixing the bumper, a speeding Mahindra Bolero pickup jeep hit the car and ran over the trio, who were standing on the roadside.

After the mishap, the driver of the pickup jeep fled from the spot leaving the vehicle there. The passersby informed the police. The police rushed the victims to hospital in their emergency response vehicle, where the doctors declared Prabhjot Singh dead, while the condition of his two friends is stated to be critical.

The police said the friends of the victim are yet to be identified. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver of the pickup jeep and a probe is on to trace him.

Prabhjot had visited Germany a month ago. Punjab information and public relations minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra expressed grief over Prabhjot’s death.

The minister said that Prabhjot was a dedicated employee. He is survived by his mother, wife and two sons.

Prabhjot used to travel in the bus to reach the office before the Punjab government changed the office timing from 7am to 2 pm. To reach the office on time, he along with his two friends, who are also government employees and work in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and treasury department, used to carpool.

