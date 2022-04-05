Driver dead, 39 injured after HRTC bus rams into retaining wall in Himachal’s Mandi
The driver of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was killed and 39 passengers injured when the vehicle rammed into a retaining wall near Pandoh in Mandi district on Monday afternoon.
The bus was on its way from Manali to Shimla, Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said. There were 40 passengers on board.
Police personnel, firefighters and home guard jawans rescued the victims.
The injured were admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk.
The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Initial reports said the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve after which the vehicle crashed into a retaining wall on the hillside.
CM meets victims
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the zonal hospital, Mandi, to enquire about the health of victims injured in the bus accident.
He interacted with all the injured persons and assured that the state government would provide them the best health care facility and wished them a speedy recovery.
Deputy commissioner Mandi Arindam Choudhary apprised that ₹2.50 lakh have been provided as immediate relief to the next of kin of deceased and injured people.
Bus catches fire in Chamba, close shave for passengers
In another incident, passengers had a close shave after the moving HRTC bus caught fire in Chamba district. The bus was on its way from Chamba to Langera, the last station in the Salooni subdivision along Jammu and Kashmir border. The incident took place near Sundla, about 25 km from Chamba.
The driver and conductor sounded an alert after seeing the smoke after which the passengers evacuated the vehicle. The bus was destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported in the incident, said the Chamba police.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics