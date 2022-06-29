Driver killed as auto turns turtle after collision with car in Panchkula

An auto-driver died after a speeding sedan car rammed into his vehicle on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sunny Kumar, 38, a resident of New Vikas Nagar, Baltana.

A milkman who was an eyewitness to the incident said that around 5am when he was on his way to Sector-8, Panchkula, to deliver milk, he saw a Honda car zoom away after hitting an auto-rickshaw, which then turned turtle near the Sector 8/9 dividing road.

“The car driver stopped at the Sector 16/17 roundabout for a brief moment and then fled. I managed to note down the vehicle’s registration number and can identify the driver,” he stated in the FIR.

Sunny Kumar was shifted to several hospitals but he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32.

A case under Section 279 (riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 304-A (death by negligence) and 336 (endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against an unidentified person at Sector 5 police station. No arrests have been made it.

Truck mows down cyclist, wife injured

A cyclist was killed and his wife who was riding pillion was critically injured after a speeding truck hit them and dragged them for over 200 metres near the railway light point on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shivraj, a resident of Sector 33. His wife, Kusuma Devi, is under treatment at GMCH, Sector-32.

The couple’s son, Dinesh, who is the complainant in the case, said they were returning after paying obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple when the mishap took place. Dinesh, who was on a separate bicycle, said that when they reached near the railway light point, a speeding truck, bearing a Himachal registration number, rammed into his parents’ bicycle. Following this, their cycle got entangled in the wheels of the truck and they were dragged for over 200 metres before the truck driver finally stopped.

Some passersby helped him take his parents to the hospital in a private vehicle, but his father succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver, Kashmir Singh, hailing from Sarkaghat of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested and later granted bail.

A case under Sections 279 (riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 337 (act endangering human life) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Industrial Area police station on June 27.