Drizzle, cool winds in Chandigarh cause mercury to plunge by 7 degrees

Chandigarh City residents’ long wait for respite from the scorching heat ended on Thursday, as trace rainfall caused the mercury to plunge by seven degrees.

Recorded at 39.9°C on Wednesday, the maximum temperature dropped to 32.8°C on Thursday, 2.9 degrees below normal and lowest since 32.4°C on March 26.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the first time in over a month that the maximum temperature went below normal. Owing to the long dry spell that had started in March, the city had even recorded heatwave conditions thrice in April. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

But on Thursday, the long-awaited rain, although less than 0.1mm, and cool breeze greeted residents, cooling down the city swiftly.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The rain was caused by Western Disturbances (WD). Due to rain in the adjoining areas, cool winds also brought down the temperature. The relief won’t be long however, as the temperature will start rising from Friday onwards and is set to go back over 40°C over the weekend.”

Due to cloudy weather at night, the minimum temperature also went up from 22.7°C on Wednesday to 25.7°C on Thursday, 5.4°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23°C.