Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drone shot down at Indo-Pak border in Amritsar village

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:07 PM IST

The troopers of BSF foiled an attempt of smuggling with the gunning down of one more drone which tried to sneak into the India territory near the Rajatal village of Amritsar district on Sunday night.

BSF personnel display a drone gunned down by the BSF troops in the vicinity of Rajatal border out post near Amritsar on Monday. (Photo by Narinder Nanu / AFP) (AFP)
ByAnil Sharma

The troopers of border security force (BSF) foiled an attempt of smuggling with the gunning down of one more drone which tried to sneak into the India territory near the Rajatal village of Amritsar district on Sunday night. A BSF spokesperson said, “On 25th December 2022 at about 7:40 pm, Border Security Force troops deployed at border heard buzzing sound of suspected flying object / drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Village - Rajatal in District - Amritsar. As per drill, the troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. The whole area was cordoned after which police and concerned sister agencies were informed.” He said, “Further, during search BSF troops recovered 1 drone (Quadcopter) lying in farming fields ahead of border fence. Further detail search of the area is in progress.”

