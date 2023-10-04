Drones carrying over 2 kg heroin seized in Amritsar villages

The border security force (BSF) troops on Tuesday recovered two drones and over 2-kg heroin in the past two days.

The recovered drones are quadcopters made in China. (HT photo)

In the first incident, a drone and 470 gm of heroin was seized near Dhanoe Khurd village situated near the International Border (IB) on Tuesday.

A BSF spokesperson said, “During the evening hours, on specific information, a search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village.”

He said, “At 4.50 pm, a drone along with one packet suspected to be heroin (weighing approximately 470 gm) wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with an attached iron hook (to secure the package to the drone) was recovered from a paddy field on the outskirts of the village.”

In the second incident, the BSF shot down a drone in Kalaian Khurd village falling under Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Taran on Monday night and seized 2.7 kg of heroin.

On October 2, the BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone near Kalsian Khurd village, a BSF spokesperson said.

During search operations carried out ahead of the border fence, troops found a drone along with a large packet wrapped in polythene from a paddy field, he added.

The recovered drones are quadcopters made in China.

