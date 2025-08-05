‘Drop Official Secrets Act against Jyoti Malhotra: Father writes to President, PM

Jailed Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s father, Harish Malhotra, on Monday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and state governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and urged them to drop the Official Secrets Act against his daughter, who was arrested on espionage charges on May 16. Jailed Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s father, Harish Malhotra, on Monday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and state governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and urged them to drop the Official Secrets Act against his daughter, who was arrested on espionage charges on May 16. (File photo)

In the letter, Jyoti’s father alleged that the Hisar police picked up his daughter and asked her to sign a blank page and they wrote “fake statement” on her behalf.

“I can assure you that my daughter will never go to Pakistan and request you to cancel the FIR. The police did not get any evidence to prove that my daughter had shared some sensitive information to Pakistani operatives. The Hisar SP himself had stated that Jyoti did not share any military information with Pakistani nationals. If the central and state agencies direct to delete any video from Jyoti’s social accounts, she will delete all such videos,” he added.

On his daughter’s Pakistan visits, Harish wrote that his parents came to India during the Partition and his daughter desired to visit Pakistan to make videos and understand the culture, where her grandparents stayed.

“My daughter’s international tours were sponsored by a few travel agencies and she made blogs there. She is patriotic and if you want to check her love for India, she is ready to undergo the polygraph test. After divorce from my wife, I had raised my daughter and my brother. She was the lone person to take care of us. We request you to cancel the FIR and release her so that she can take care of us,” he added.

Jyoti was produced in the court through video conferencing and her judicial custody was extended for 14 more days.