Droupadi Murmu’s victory is certain: Jai Ram in Baddi

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, members of state cabinet, MoS Arjun Singh Meghwal, MPs and BJP MLAs from the state accorded a grand welcome to NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu at a function in Solan’s Baddi on Friday.

Jai Ram said that the victory of Murmu is certain. He said Murmu has set an excellent example for all sections of society throughout her life. “Her efforts for the development of tribal areas, education of girls and balanced development of all sections of the society are highly commendable,” the CM added.

Anurag said the selection of a woman belonging to a tribal community for the election of the President is a reflection of the progressive thinking of the BJP.

Murmu, meanwhile, said the history and tradition of Himachal have been glorious and the state is showing the way to the country in various parameters of development.

She said her aim is to ensure the upliftment of people by working towards infrastructure development at the grassroots level.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj presented a detailed introduction of the political life of Presidential candidate Murmu.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, his deputy Hans Raj, BJP’s national mahila morcha head Vanati Srinivasan were also present on the occasion.