Drug addict admitted to Amritsar hospital after mother’s appeal dies

A 32-year-old drug addict, who was hospitalised after his mother emotive appeal to save her critically ill son went viral on social media, succumbed during treatment on Tuesday. As per his family, the youth was placed on ventilator support in the Amritsar hospital after being diagnosed with acute liver failure, tuberculosis and HIV. (HT)

The youth was referred to Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Medical College and Hospital from the Sultanpur Lodhi civil hospital on Monday. He was reportedly suffering from multiple health issues due to his drug addiction.

As per his family, he was placed on ventilator in the Amritsar hospital after being diagnosed with acute liver failure, tuberculosis and HIV. “My son died on Tuesday afternoon. I have lost all my sons in the past five years due to drugs,” the deceased’s distraught mother said.

In a video that was widely circulated on Sunday, the mother appealed for help for her bed-ridden son.

Taking note, the Kapurthala police shifted him to the Sultanpur Lodhi civil hospital, from where he was referred to the Amritsar hospital.

However, Kapurthala police debunked the woman’s claims that all her sons died due to drug abuse.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said her sons died over a span of eight years. Her eldest son died of drug overdose eight years ago, but another son succumbed to burn injuries, while the third one, who was facing a drug case, died in a jail seven years ago. Her another son died due to alleged liver failure, he added.