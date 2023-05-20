Gurdaspur: Drug addict kills woman, throws body in gutter after looting jewellery

A drug addict killed a 55-year-old woman and threw the body in the gutter of her house in Awankha village of Gurdaspur district, police said on Friday. A drug addict killed a 55-year-old woman and threw the body in the gutter of her house in Awankha village of Gurdaspur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kamla Devi of the same village. Two gold bangles and a pair of earrings were missing from the body which appears to have been looted by the accused identified as Prem Chand alias Mithun of the same village, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Thursday when Kamla Devi was alone at her home. According to police, the deceased’s two sons are working in the Indian Navy and State Bank of India. Both the sons are living separately in Jammu and Chandigarh.

The incident came to light when a neighbour Pawan Kumar noticed the accused outside Kamla Devi’s home. Pawan said when he questioned, the accused fled from the spot on his motorcycle.

After getting suspicious, the neighbour went inside Kamla’s house and found blood stains on the floor. He also noticed an iron rod lying near the blood stains, but could not find Kamla Devi.

The neighbour informed the police. After a brief search, the woman’s body was found in her house’s gutter.

Dinanagar station house officer (SHO) Major Singh said as per preliminary investigations it looks like the woman was first hit by an iron rod and then strangulated with her scarf.

He said they have booked the accused under the murder charges. “Our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused, who is a drug addict. We have also found that the woman’s two bangles and a pair of earrings were also stolen,” he added.