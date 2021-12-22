Drug case against Majithia an act of vendetta, abuse of power: Badals

Reacting to the registration of a drug case against former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia, party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal said on Tuesday that he was apprehending such an action by the Congress government in Punjab.

Talking to media persons at his native village Badal in Muktsar, the former chief minister called the case “false, shameful and an act of vendetta”. Badal alleged that the government had transferred three directors general of police as “none was willing to register a false case”. “Generally, DGPs are not transferred in a quick succession. Finally, the government deputed him (S. Chattopadhyaya) to send the Badals and Majithia into the jail,” said Badal.

Asking the state government to stop making futile efforts, Badal said that he was ready to face arrest and would reach wherever the government asks him to. “Congress governments have always tried to weaken Punjab and Akali Dal. However, when I was the chief minister, I never troubled any Congress leader. Because when in government, parties work for the entire state,” said Badal.

Sukhbir warns those ‘abusing official positions’

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was in Amritsar on Tuesday, lashed out the Congress government for ”falsely implicating” his brother-in-law in the drug case and warned “those abusing their official positions and playing havoc with the rule of law to be ready to face legal consequences”.

“The case has long been decided by competent courts and the guilty are already serving terms of the sentence. The Congress government and its hand-picked instruments have flouted all legal and administrative norms and thrown the rule of law to the winds just to play politics on one of the most sensitive issues facing Punjab today,” said Sukhbir.

‘Trying to divert attention from sacrilege cases’

The party also held a press conference in Chandigarh, where leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema said that at a time when the state wants peace and harmony, the Congress government had filed a “fabricated” case against Majithia after failing to implicate top Akali leadership in sacrilege cases.

Terming the Congress government move “an unsuccessful attempt to divert attention from its failure in taking action in the case of Golden Temple sacrilege, Grewal said the FIR in the drug case relates to an incident that had occurred in 2004 during a time when the Congress was in power in the state.

“The report of the special task force (STF) led by Harpreet Sidhu has been reproduced in the FIR. The Congress government should explain how it has reproduced a report which is lying in a sealed envelope in the high court in the FIR,” Grewal added.

He also asked the state government to disclose the contents of the report of the two-member committee of the ACS and the state DGP, which superseded the report of the STF, and was also kept in a sealed envelope with Punjab and Haryana high court.