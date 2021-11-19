Drug cases: Punjab govt opposes Akali MLA Majithia’s plea to be impleaded as party in high court

The Punjab government on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia had no right to be heard at this stage in the drug cases.

Supreme Court lawyer Dushyant Dave, who appeared for the state government for the first time in the case, told the high court bench of Justices AG Masih and Sandeep Moudgil that Majithia had been “sitting on the fence” for 5-7 years and thus had no right to be heard at this stage.

Dave also brought to notice of the court some SC orders, in which timeframe was given to dispose of these matters. The bench did not issue notice on the application moved by Majithia even as senior advocate RS Cheema, who appeared for him, mentioned that he be heard by the court.

During the brief hearing on Thursday, Justice Masih, senior judge on the bench, told the lawyers that composition of bench has got changed and both the judges are yet to peruse the sealed cover reports and Justice Moudgil is yet to acquaint himself with the case.

Now the matter stands deferred for December 6.

On the last date of hearing on October 26, the court had told lawyers it would peruse the reports and decide by November 18 whether the sealed cover reports are to be opened. But in the interim, the composition of bench got changed due to new appointments. The reports lying in a sealed cover since 2018 are on the role of high-profile politicians and police officials in drug cases.

These reports have been filed in a 2013 suo motu petition in which the court is monitoring the probe in drug cases of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Majithia in his plea has argued that he be made a party as his image was being tarnished by his political opponents by linking him to drug cases only for reaping political benefits. He has said that his political adversaries were targeting him without there being any substantial material on record when the Vidhan Sabha elections are round the corner.