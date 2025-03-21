Drug dealers’ double-storeyed building demolished in Jalandhar

A double-storeyed illegal building, belonging to three brothers who are drug smugglers, was demolished in the Bhargav Camp locality of Jalandhar on Friday. The action was initiated by the police in coordination with the municipal corporation authorities as part of the ongoing Punjab government campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh (War against drugs). The illegal building constructed by three brothers, who are in jail for smuggling drugs, being demolished in Jalandhar on Friday. (HT Photo)

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur said the MC had got information about the illegal construction on government land by Varinder Kumar, Jatinder Kumar, and Rohit Kumar, all brothers, who are lodged in jail at present. “The property was built using proceeds from illegal drug trade,” she said.

“The accused are habitual offenders with a total of 15 cases registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Excise Act and other criminal sections. Varinder has seven cases against him, while Rohit and Jatinder have six and two cases against them, respectively,” she said.

This action marks is a step towards dismantling the financial network of drug peddlers and ensuring accountability, she said, adding illegal structures linked to drug traffickers have been demolished in Phillaur and Dhankia Mohalla of Jalandhar since the drive began on February 28.