Drug peddler arrested with 1kg heroin after brief encounter in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Oct 16, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said police have also confiscated a .9mm pistol from the accused, who fired two shots at the police party in a bid to escape

The Jalandhar police have arrested a wanted drug smuggler after a brief encounter with him in Jalandhar’s Nurmahal area on Sunday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Surinder Singh alias Shinda and the police said have recovered 1kg of heroin and 8.5 lakh of drug money from his possession.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said police have also confiscated a .9mm pistol from the accused, who fired two shots at the police party in a bid to escape.

Bhullar said accused Shinda was wanted on multiple cases of drug smuggling registered against him in various police stations across the state.

“Acting on the tip-off, the Jalandhar police carried a special raid in an abandoned house in Nurmahal. Sensing the police party, the accused tried to run and even fired from his illegal weapon. No policeman was injured in firing,” the SSP said.

Earlier in June, the police had confiscated nearly 2.5 kg of poppy husk from the accused’s hideout and the accused was on the run since then.

The case under sections of attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

Monday, October 16, 2023
