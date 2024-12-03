Menu Explore
Drug peddler caught with 150 gm heroin in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 03, 2024 09:08 AM IST

The accused, Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa Thekedar, was arrested through a joint operation of the Rupnagar anti-narcotics-cum-special operation cell and Mohali police

A Tarn Taran-based drug peddler was caught with 150 gm heroin in the area under the Phase-1 police station on Monday.

Police had received a tip-off that he was in Mohali to supply a drug contraband. (HT Photo)

The accused, Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa Thekedar, was arrested through a joint operation of the Rupnagar anti-narcotics-cum-special operation cell and Mohali police.

Police had received a tip-off that he was in Mohali to supply a drug contraband.

Following recovery of the heroin, he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Phase-1 police station.

He was previously also booked in an NDPS Act case by the Tarn Taran police.

