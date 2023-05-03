Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Drug peddler held with 35 gm heroin, 1.20 lakh drug money

Ludhiana: Drug peddler held with 35 gm heroin, 1.20 lakh drug money

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 03, 2023 11:38 PM IST

The accused, identified as Ranbir Singh alias Harman of Sukhdev Nagar, was arrested near Mahaveer colony by the police patrolling team

The local police have nabbed a suspected drug peddler and recovered 35 gram heroin and 1.20 lakh drug money from his possession, police said on Wednesday.

A case under section 21-61-85 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused. (iStock)
The accused, identified as Ranbir Singh alias Harman of Sukhdev Nagar, was arrested near Mahaveer colony by the police patrolling team. The accused was allegedly returning after delivering drugs when he landed in the police net.

Along with the recovery of 1.20 lakh, police have also impounded his motorcycle and confiscated the weighing scale used by the accused.

Sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh said that a case under section 21-61-85 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the Tibba police station. He said that the hunt is on to arrest his associates who were also involved in the crime.

One held with 135gm heroin

Anti-narcotics team of the city police arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 135gm heroin from his possession, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing at Shimlapuri in the city.

The accused was arrested near Daba Road after he was checked by the police on the basis of suspicion.

Sub-inspector Tammana Devi said the accused is addicted to drugs and has been involved in the trade for the last few years. A case under section 21B-61-85 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station.

