Drug racket busted in Patiala, trio held with smack, heroin
The Patiala police have seized 2.5 kilograms of smack and 325 grams of heroin with the arrest of three men for drug peddling in Rajpura on Monday. The trio has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 27, and Rajan Singh, 24, of Patiala, and Mohammad Asraan, 19, who belongs to Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.
Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said the arrests were made on the basis of a tip-off. The three have been running a drug racket in Patiala city and are facing multiple NDPS cases in different police stations, said police.
“The gang used to smuggle drugs and then supply them to youngsters in the city,” said the SSP. They were arrested while they were on their way to supply the drugs to their other gang members, who are yet to be arrested, said police.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
EU lawmakers to push for ban on new 'golden passports', visas for Russians
EU lawmakers say in their report that ending such schemes could have a significant economic impact in some countries. They are therefore proposing the gradual phaseout of golden passport schemes and tight rules for residence arrangements, including much more rigorous checks on applicants.
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.