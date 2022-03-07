Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug racket busted in Patiala, trio held with smack, heroin
chandigarh news

Drug racket busted in Patiala, trio held with smack, heroin

The Patiala police seized 2.5 kilograms of smack and 325 grams of heroin with the arrest of three men for drug peddling in Rajpura on Monday
The gang running the drug racket used to smuggle contraband and supply it to youngsters in Patiala.
Published on Mar 07, 2022 09:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The Patiala police have seized 2.5 kilograms of smack and 325 grams of heroin with the arrest of three men for drug peddling in Rajpura on Monday. The trio has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 27, and Rajan Singh, 24, of Patiala, and Mohammad Asraan, 19, who belongs to Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said the arrests were made on the basis of a tip-off. The three have been running a drug racket in Patiala city and are facing multiple NDPS cases in different police stations, said police.

“The gang used to smuggle drugs and then supply them to youngsters in the city,” said the SSP. They were arrested while they were on their way to supply the drugs to their other gang members, who are yet to be arrested, said police.

