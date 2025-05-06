Menu Explore
Drug racket in Sangrur jail: Inmate among 2 held with 4kg heroin, Glock

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
May 06, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The arrest led to the seizure of 4kg heroin, ₹5.5 lakh drug money and a Glock 9mm pistol with two rounds.

Sangrur police have busted the drug racket being run from the district jail with the arrest of an inmate and his accomplice, officials said on Monday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The arrest led to the seizure of 4kg heroin, 5.5 lakh drug money and a Glock 9mm pistol with two rounds.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said last month the police had searched jail premises leading to the recovery of 50 grams of opium, six smartphones, three keypad phones, four smartwatches, and various mobile accessories.

“An inmate, Gurvinder Singh, when questioned, revealed that he was operating a drug racket with the help of Manpreet Singh (24), who was out on bail. Manpreet, a resident of Amritsar was arrested, which led to the recovery of 4 kg of heroin, 5,50,000 drug money, a Glock 9mm pistol, and 2 live rounds, the SSP said.

Prashant Maujumdar, an employee of the jail and three others, identified as Rachpal Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Munna, were also held for supplying mobiles and other gadgets to the inmates.

Chahal said an FIR against the accused has been registered under Section 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 52A of the Prisons Act.

