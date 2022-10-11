Drug racket operating from Ludhiana jail busted, 2 held

A drug racket being operated from Ludhiana Central Jail was busted with the arrest of two suppliers on Monday. The duo was arrested with 400g heroin and ₹10,000 drug money.

The arrested accused – Parminder Singh, 28, of Salem Tabri, a and Harjinder Singh, 29, of Janta Nagar. The kingpin of racket, Ranjit Singh alias Kali of Moga, is lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail.

Acting on a tip off, a Special Task Force (STF) arrested the duo near the Punjab State Power Supply Corporation (PSPCL) office on Gill Road. Their two-wheelers – a scooter and a motorcycle – were impounded.

STF in-charge, Ludhiana Range, inspector Harbans Singh said, “The duo confessed that they were smuggling drugs into jail with the help of Kali, who was running a drug racket with the help of a mobile phone. Kali would ask them to handover the consignment to his links, who would sneak the drugs into jail.”

“We will get a production warrant to question Kali. His phone has been confiscated,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Parminder was facing trial in a murder case and is out on bail. He had come in contact with Kali during his stint in jail. Harjinder Singh works at a welding workshop.

On September 19, the STF had busted a drug racket within the Ludhiana Central Jail inmates with the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), a tea stall owner and two inmates.

5 mobile phones, 55 tobacco sachets recovered from jail

Five mobile phones and 55 sachets of tobacco were recovered from inmates lodged at the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. Four mobile phones and 54 tobacco sachets were lying abandoned, while a mobile phone and tobacco sachet was recovered from two inmates, Daljit Singh and Amrinder Singh.

Am FIR was registered under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of the Prison Act against the duo and unidentified accused.