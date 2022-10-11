Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drug racket operating from Ludhiana jail busted, 2 held

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:19 AM IST

A drug racket being operated from Ludhiana Central Jail was busted with the arrest of two suppliers on Monday

Acting on a tip off, a Special Task Force (STF) arrested the duo near the Punjab State Power Supply Corporation (PSPCL) office on Gill Road. Their two-wheelers – a scooter and a motorcycle – were impounded (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A drug racket being operated from Ludhiana Central Jail was busted with the arrest of two suppliers on Monday. The duo was arrested with 400g heroin and 10,000 drug money.

The arrested accused – Parminder Singh, 28, of Salem Tabri, a and Harjinder Singh, 29, of Janta Nagar. The kingpin of racket, Ranjit Singh alias Kali of Moga, is lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail.

Acting on a tip off, a Special Task Force (STF) arrested the duo near the Punjab State Power Supply Corporation (PSPCL) office on Gill Road. Their two-wheelers – a scooter and a motorcycle – were impounded.

STF in-charge, Ludhiana Range, inspector Harbans Singh said, “The duo confessed that they were smuggling drugs into jail with the help of Kali, who was running a drug racket with the help of a mobile phone. Kali would ask them to handover the consignment to his links, who would sneak the drugs into jail.”

“We will get a production warrant to question Kali. His phone has been confiscated,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Parminder was facing trial in a murder case and is out on bail. He had come in contact with Kali during his stint in jail. Harjinder Singh works at a welding workshop.

On September 19, the STF had busted a drug racket within the Ludhiana Central Jail inmates with the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), a tea stall owner and two inmates.

5 mobile phones, 55 tobacco sachets recovered from jail

Five mobile phones and 55 sachets of tobacco were recovered from inmates lodged at the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. Four mobile phones and 54 tobacco sachets were lying abandoned, while a mobile phone and tobacco sachet was recovered from two inmates, Daljit Singh and Amrinder Singh.

Am FIR was registered under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of the Prison Act against the duo and unidentified accused.

