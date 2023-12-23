close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug smuggler arrested in Baramulla

Drug smuggler arrested in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 23, 2023 07:48 AM IST

The smuggler was identified as Shoib Aijaz Guru, alias Shoib son of Aijaz Ahmad Guru of Milat Colony Kanispora Baramulla

Police on Friday booked and arrested a notorious drug smuggler who was wanted in several cases under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS), 1988 Act in Baramulla.

He was booked under several cases. (Getty Images)
He was booked under several cases. (Getty Images)

The smuggler was identified as Shoib Aijaz Guru, alias Shoib son of Aijaz Ahmad Guru of Milat Colony Kanispora Baramulla.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The most wanted and notorious drug smuggler Guru has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-balwal Jammu,” police spokesman said in a statement adding that many cases were registered against the drug smuggler, besides involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of town Baramulla and other areas of District. “Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out