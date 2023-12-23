Drug smuggler arrested in Baramulla

Police on Friday booked and arrested a notorious drug smuggler who was wanted in several cases under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS), 1988 Act in Baramulla. He was booked under several cases. (Getty Images)

The smuggler was identified as Shoib Aijaz Guru, alias Shoib son of Aijaz Ahmad Guru of Milat Colony Kanispora Baramulla.

“The most wanted and notorious drug smuggler Guru has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-balwal Jammu,” police spokesman said in a statement adding that many cases were registered against the drug smuggler, besides involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of town Baramulla and other areas of District. “Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.”