Drug smuggling gang busted, 9 held with 2 kg heroin, weapon in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ferozepur Police busted a gang of smugglers, arresting nine of its members and seized 2kg of heroin and a pistol in Ferozepur on Saturday, police officials said.

The officials said following a tip-off a police team launched a search operation in the border village Sethan under Mamdot police station in Ferozepur.

During the search, police recovered two packets containing 2kg of heroin and a pistol along with a magazine and cartridges from the field of Kulwant Singh.

Police have booked Baljit Singh, Buta Singh, Mangal Singh, Arashdeep Singh, Khalara Singh, Bittu Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Nishan Singh and Amarjeet Singh, all natives of Ferozepur, on the charges of smuggling contraband and firearms. A case was registered against sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, besides 25, 54 and 59 of the IPC.