News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug smuggling racket busted in Amritsar, four arrested with 3-kg heroin

Drug smuggling racket busted in Amritsar, four arrested with 3-kg heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 13, 2023 06:22 AM IST

The police have busted a drug smuggling racket with the arrest of four persons after recovering 3-kg heroin and 9 lakh drug money from their possession, said Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar here on Tuesday.

Further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky, of Lohgarh in Amritsar, Rashpal Singh of Hoshiar Nagar village, Gourav, alias Kali, of Varyam Singh Colony and Sahil Kumar, alias Manthan, of Durgiana Abadi in Amritsar. Apart from seizing heroin, the police teams have also impounded their car.

Bhullar said following reliable inputs, police teams from the CIA staff-1, under the supervision of DCP investigation Harpreet Singh Mander and ADCP city-3 Abhimanyu Rana, conducted a checking in the Gol Bagh area near Amritsar railway station and arrested all four accused persons when they were going to deliver the heroin consignment in their car.

The CP said accused Rashpal Singh was already facing two criminal cases pertaining to theft and NDPS Act at Amritsar rural and Tarn Taran. Further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers, he said, while adding that efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused till date.

A case has been registered under sections 21-C, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act.

