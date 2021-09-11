Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drug supplier, peddler held with 519gm opium in Chandigarh

Gaurav Singh, 21, a supplier hailing from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, had come to the city to deliver the contraband to the second accused, Room Singh, 34, of Dhakoli
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A crime branch team from Chandigarh Police nabbed the accused when they met to complete the handover on September 8. (Reuters/photo for representation only)

The crime branch has arrested a drug supplier and peddler with 519gm opium, the Chandigarh Police said on Friday.

Gaurav Singh, 21, a supplier hailing from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, had come to the city to deliver the contraband to the second accused, Room Singh, 34, of Dhakoli.

The duo was spotted by a team of crime branch on patrolling duty on Wednesday. On noticing the police party on the Chandigarh-Ambala Road, they started running, but were apprehended by the cops.

On frisking them, police recovered 519gm opium, which Gaurav was going to deliver to Room to sell further in the tricity.

Both were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 31 police station, and will be produced in court on Saturday.

