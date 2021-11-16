Drugs cases: Contempt petition moved against Sidhu

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The criminal contempt petition has been moved against Sidhu for his reported tweets about ongoing proceedings in Punjab’s drugs cases before the high court.
The contempt petition seeks consent of advocate general for initiation of proceedings against Sidhu by high court. It alleges that Sidhu tweets about the drugs cases just when it is to be taken up by high court. (HT photo)
Nov 16, 2021
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A criminal contempt petition has been moved before advocate general, Haryana, against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for his reported tweets about ongoing proceedings in Punjab’s drugs racket case before the high court.

Haryana AG Baldev Raj Mahajan has scheduled a preliminary hearing of the matter on Tuesday on the plea moved by Parampreet Singh Bajwa, a high court lawyer, who is also treasurer of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association.

The plea seeks consent of advocate general for initiation of contempt proceedings against Sidhu by high court.

It alleges that Sidhu tweets about the drugs case just when it is to be taken up by high court. His act “substantially” interferes with “due course of justice” since Twitter is a public platform and he has 9.77 lakh followers. He knows his tweets are widely read and generate huge publicity, it adds.

