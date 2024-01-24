Drugs seized in Karnal, Yamunanagar

The Karnal unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly possessing 1,17,120 intoxicating capsules and 2,17,800 tablets worth ₹10 lakh. The Karnal unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly possessing 1,17,120 intoxicating capsules and 2,17,800 tablets. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Prashant Garg, a resident of Yamunanagar, and Raqib, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, both are in two days of remand with the bureau.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Officials said that the drugs were being sold at a shop in Durga Colony without any licence from where they were arrested, and their source and customers will be determined during the remand.

In Yamunanagar, additional SP Himadri Kaushik said that the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the police arrested Diven Kashyap, who runs a medical shop in Panjupur village and recovered 1,34,750 banned tablets carrying a value of ₹7 lakh from him.