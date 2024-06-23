‘Drunk’ men thrash Himachal cab driver, vandalise cars

A group of four men, said to be drunk, vandalised 3-4 cars bearing Himachal registration numbers and also thrashed a cab driver in Rupnagar district of Punjab on Friday. A police officer says the accused wanted to take revenge amid “attacks on Punjab residents in HP”.

The police of the Rupnagar district that shares the border with Himachal said the miscreants were drunk and the incident took place at a dhabha in the Kiratpur Sahib area.

Rupnagar SSP Gulneet Khurana said a case was being registered on the statement of the injured cab driver. He added that the police had already rounded up four persons and started an investigation into the matter.

A police officer, wishing not to be named, said, “The accused wanted to take revenge amid attacks on Punjab residents in HP so they attacked a cab driver and vandalised a few cars bearing HP numbers.”

Meanwhile, Kiratpur Sahib station house officer Jatin Kapoor said four miscreants had been rounded up. Their medical reports revealed that they had consumed alcohol. “We have recorded the statement of the cab driver and will file an FIR,” the SHO added.

It is worth mentioning here that recently an NRI couple was “assaulted” in Dalhousie. The victim, while being admitted in an Amritsar hospital, had said the scuffle took place due to some vehicle parking issue. He had also claimed that he was targeted by HP people because of the slapping of Mandi MP Kangala Ranaut by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport recently. But the Himachal Police had claimed that the victim was doing palm reading for women when some people took offence, resulting in the incident.