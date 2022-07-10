Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drunk SUV driver mows down cyclist, injures two more in Chandigarh
Drunk SUV driver mows down cyclist, injures two more in Chandigarh

The accused driver, Vipin Sethi, 26, also tried to reverse the SUV and hit a pole before people gathered there; he was arrested from the spot
The victim, Kanshi Ram, 59, was a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh. He succumbed to his injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. (HT Photo/for representation only)
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A drunk SUV driver claimed the life of a 59-year-old cyclist and left two men on a motorcycle injured after hitting them successively outside Chitkara School in Sector 25.

After hitting the three victims, the Mahindra Bolero crashed into a pile of paver blocks lying on the roadside.

The accused driver, Vipin Sethi, 26, also tried to reverse the car and hit a pole before people gathered there. He was arrested from the spot.

The victim, Kanshi Ram, 59, was also a resident of Dhanas. He succumbed to his injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The injured were identified as Onkar and Sunny.

Police said Sethi hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and lived alone in a rented accommodation in Dhanas. He works at a cycle repair shop in Sector 23.

He was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Sector-11 police station, and later released on bail.

