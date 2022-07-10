Drunk SUV driver mows down cyclist, injures two more in Chandigarh
A drunk SUV driver claimed the life of a 59-year-old cyclist and left two men on a motorcycle injured after hitting them successively outside Chitkara School in Sector 25.
After hitting the three victims, the Mahindra Bolero crashed into a pile of paver blocks lying on the roadside.
The accused driver, Vipin Sethi, 26, also tried to reverse the car and hit a pole before people gathered there. He was arrested from the spot.
The victim, Kanshi Ram, 59, was also a resident of Dhanas. He succumbed to his injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The injured were identified as Onkar and Sunny.
Police said Sethi hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and lived alone in a rented accommodation in Dhanas. He works at a cycle repair shop in Sector 23.
He was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Sector-11 police station, and later released on bail.
-
Sangrur MP asks Presidential candidates for their stance on Sikh prisoners
Newly elected Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has stated that Mann's support to Presidential candidates would depend on their stance on the issue of Sikh prisoners, enforcement of riparian law, misuse of UAPA, AFSPA and sedition law on minorities. The SAD (Amritsar) chief said he has written to both the candidates – Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmu – and asked them to clear their stand on these issues.
-
Wildbuzz | Siachen’s Pista & Pisti
The Army's trained sniffer dogs, Dot & Misha, gained nationwide fame when they helped locate Lance Naik Hanumanthappa, the lone survivor (who died later) of the deadly Siachen avalanche of February 2016. However, troops situated in the world's highest battlefield are also assisted by adopted high-altitude country dogs. Here is the remarkable story of two country dogs, who braved Pakistani firing to reach troops of the 27 Rajput in a Siachen post.
-
Jalandhar | 805gm heroin, ₹83,400 drug money seized from Kingra Chowala village
The Jalandhar rural police arrested six persons after the recovery of 805gm heroin and Rs 83,400 drug money from Kingra Chowala village in an early morning raid on Saturday. As many as 300 police personnel were part of the operation. Teams headed by DSP and SP-level officers blocked the entry and exit points of the village, carried out searches and checked all vehicles moving in and out of village.
-
It's raining cats and dogs. Except that there are parties that could take exception to it. Either the cats could mind it or the dogs. The mood swings of the monsoon but bring us to the matter of brollies. Hollywood and Bollywood have scripted their own odes to immortalise the ubiquitous umbrella. There were boundaries nobody crossed. “Who would want to flick such a boring brown umbrella!” Tweeple, too, can be akin to umbrellas.
-
Guest column | Agnipath: Let’s not cut off our nose to spite our face
The Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the armed forces may well be a case of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face, as a renowned veteran lieutenant general eloquently put it. Our jawans cannot be used and discarded like commodities. How is our army to be operationally ready to fight a multi-pronged war when it is going to be fed with ' floaters!'
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics