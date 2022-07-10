Drunk SUV driver mows down cyclist, injures two more in Chandigarh

A drunk SUV driver claimed the life of a 59-year-old cyclist and left two men on a motorcycle injured after hitting them successively outside Chitkara School in Sector 25.

After hitting the three victims, the Mahindra Bolero crashed into a pile of paver blocks lying on the roadside.

The accused driver, Vipin Sethi, 26, also tried to reverse the car and hit a pole before people gathered there. He was arrested from the spot.

The victim, Kanshi Ram, 59, was also a resident of Dhanas. He succumbed to his injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The injured were identified as Onkar and Sunny.

Police said Sethi hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and lived alone in a rented accommodation in Dhanas. He works at a cycle repair shop in Sector 23.

He was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Sector-11 police station, and later released on bail.