Dry spell likely for six days in Chandigarh

After 0.4 mm rain on Tuesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out more showers till around June 28, while the region awaits monsoon’s arrival.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Cloudy weather will continue to prevail on Wednesday, but it is likely to clear by Wednesday night and thereon, a dry spell is expected till June 28.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, despite no rain, heatwaves, as recorded earlier this month, are unlikely, according to IMD.

Speaking about this, Singh said, “Now that the humidity is high, the maximum temperature will not cross 40°C, while earlier this month, it had gone over 44°C on many days. Low-lying easterly winds, which were missing earlier this month, will also continue to keep the region cool for now.”

Meanwhile, due to the cloud cover, the maximum temperature went down from 34°C on Monday to 31.5°C on Tuesday, six degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 24.4°C to 22.4°C, 2.4 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise to anywhere between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 23°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}