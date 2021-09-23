Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DS Patwalia appointed new advocate general of Punjab
chandigarh news

DS Patwalia appointed new advocate general of Punjab

Patwalia is close to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and appeared for former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa in the DGP appointment case
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:17 PM IST
DS Patwalia was named the new advocate general of Punjab on Thursday. He replaces Atul Nanda, who resigned after Capt Amarinder Singh quit as chief minister last week. Patwalia is close to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (HT file photo)

Senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia was on Thursday appointed the new advocate general (AG) of Punjab in place of Atul Nanda, who resigned after Captain Amarinder Singh quit as chief minister last week.

Also read: Anirudh Tiwari is new Punjab chief secretary

Patwalia is the son of former Supreme Court judge Kuldeep Singh and retired educationist Gurminder K Singh. He is the younger brother of Supreme Court advocate PS Patwalia, who resigned as a Punjab and Haryana high court judge in 2006 to practise in the apex court.

Patwalia is considered close to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and had appeared for former Indian Police Service officer Mohammad Mustafa when he challenged the appointment of Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief after superseding him.

A known service matters lawyer, DS Patwalia has handled cases for various departments and independent bodies in Punjab and the Centre and some major private players.

An alumnus of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, Patwalia completed his LLB from the Department of Laws at Panjab University in 1998. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2014.

