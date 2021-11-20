DS Patwalia appointed new Punjab advocate general

The Punjab government on Friday appointed senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia as new advocate general (AG) in place of APS Deol who had resigned on November 1 in the wake of demand for his ouster by state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A service matters lawyer, 47-year-old Patwalia is the son of former Supreme Court judge Kuldeep Singh. An alumnus of Panjab University, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2014.

Patwalia’s name was considered first after Charanjit Singh Channi took over as chief minister on September 20. But, the choice fell on Deol, who soon ran into controversy for being the defence counsel of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and some other accused in the 2015 sacrilege violence cases. Sidhu had been gunning for Deol.

Patwalia, who took over the office late on Friday evening, has multiple challenges before him. The Channi government is running against time ahead of polls and is pressing for some kind of breakthrough in drugs cases and 2015 sacrilege violence cases. In the past, the Sidhu-led group had been critical of Amarinder Singh government of tardy probes on both these issues.

The high court is yet to decide on opening of sealed cover reports in Punjab’s drugs cases. As of probe in 2015 sacrilege violence cases, it has also made little progress as the appointment of special public prosecutor Rajwinder Singh Bains has run into controversy and there is a stay on probe against Saini in any FIR till February from the high court. Saini’s role in building up the case in sacrilege violence cases is considered crucial.