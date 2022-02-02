Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSGMC chief warns protest outside Kejriwal’s house for Bhullar’s release

Kalka claimed that the sentence review board of the Delhi government has "rejected" the application for the release of Bhullar who is behind the bars for many years now
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Harmeet Singh Kalka on Tuesday warned to stage a protest outside the chief minister's residence seeking immediate release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi: Newly appointed chief of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Harmeet Singh Kalka on Tuesday warned to stage a protest outside the chief minister’s residence seeking immediate release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

Kalka claimed that the sentence review board of the Delhi government has “rejected” the application for the release of Bhullar who is behind the bars for many years now.

No reaction was immediately available from the Delhi government on Kalka’s claims.

“If Delhi government fails to immediately issue orders for release of Bhullar, we will gherao Kejriwal’s residence,” Kalka said in a press conference with other office-bearers of the DSGMC.

Bhullar was convicted in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case by a TADA court. He is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, general secretary of the DSGMC, said Kejriwal, who is campaigning in Punjab, should accept the demand of Punjabis and get Bhullar released from prison where he is being held for over 29 years.

