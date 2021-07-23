DSGMC elections to be held on August 22, results 3 days later

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections have been scheduled for August 22.

The results will be declared on August 25.

The Delhi high court on Thursday gave the go-ahead to hold the polls while taking up a petition, after the Delhi government presented a schedule.

The Delhi gurdwara election department is expected to roll out a detailed schedule for the polls which will take place in 46 wards to elect the management body of historic Sikh shrines besides schools, colleges and hospitals attached to the gurdwara body in the national capital.

The election department has moved a case before the government for a final clearance from the lieutenant governor.

Earlier, the polls were scheduled for April 25, but were postponed indefinitely due to surge in Covid cases in the national capital because the candidates were unable to run a proper campaign.

The nomination to contest the polls filed earlier would remain unchanged, except the candidates who died during the intervening period. The elections department will issue a fresh notification to fill the process in those particular ward(s), if any.

The elections have two key groups — one led by outgoing DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the other belonging to gurdwara body’s former head Manjit Singh GK. The Sarna brothers (Paramjit Singh Sarna and his brother Harinder Singh Sarna) have also fielded their candidates in all 46 wards.

This will be the ninth elections of the DSGMC since it came in existence by way an act of Parliament in 1971.