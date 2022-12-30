DSP among four arrested for graft in Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Punjab Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his three aides for seeking ₹50-lakh bribe and shares in a firm for not registering a case in 2021.

The DSP, Amroz Singh, is posted at the crime investigation department (CID) in Mohali. His aides – head constable Mandeep Singh, the DSP’s reader, Manish Gautum and Pradeep Kumar, who had allegedly acted as conduits – were also arrested.

The four were arrested after forensic analysis of their voice notes. The two cops were sent to three-day remand, while Manish and Pradeep were sent to judicial custody.

What is the case?

On March 30, 2021, the complainant, Mohit Sharma of Sector 50, had alleged that the accused had sought a ₹50-lakh bribe and 33% shares in his Ambala-based firm, in return of not registering a case against him.

The complainant is the director of Fantasy Gaming Technologies (OPC) Private Limited, whose application ‘Teamworld’, allows users to play games such as cricket, ludo, and rummy online. Sharma said that on March 9, 2021, he received a call from Mandeep Singh, the reader of the DSP, who was posted at Zirakpur at the time, saying that a complaint had been received against his company. When Sharma’s colleague, Anil Kumar, went to the police station, he was told that one Pradeep Kumar ( also an accused in the graft case), had alleged that he had given ₹15 lakh cash to the company in January 2021 on the assurance that it would be invested in other companies, and he would get his share in February, but they had reneged on their word.

When Anil left the DSP’s office, he received a call from foreign number. The caller identified himself as Anil Mor of Jind, and claimed to be calling on behalf of the DSP. He said he could get the matter resolved in return for ₹50 lakh and shares in the company, Sharma said.

An FIR was registered against the four accused on April 5, 2021 in Chandigarh under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Three accused out on bail

In April 2021, the CBI had set a trap and arrested Anil Mor red-handed while receiving a ₹10 lakh bribe. After accepting the bribe, Anil had handed over the money to one Dilbag Singh, who was also arrested. The complainant had already paid ₹12.5 lakh to the accused. In October 2021, the CBI had arrested one Ravinder Singh for posing as a police inspector. The three accused are out on bail.

Palms greased

January 31: Punjab Roadways director Paramjit Singh was arrested for accepting ₹2 lakh bribe for recommending a name for promotion.

April 21: A Debt Recovery Tribunal officer, Sunil Kumar Tiwary, posted in Sector 17, was caught red-handed while accepting a ₹70,000 bribe.

May 13: The CBI dismissed four sub-inspectors – Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat – who were posted in New Delhi for extorting ₹25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate him in a terrorism case.

May 18 : Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) senior assistant Shamsher Singh was arrested for taking ₹10,000 for issuing a transfer certificate.

May 26: A sub-fire officer, Surjeet Singh, posted at Sector 38, was arrested while accepting a ₹30,000 bribe for issuing a non objection certificate to a showroom owner in Sector 36, Chandigarh.

