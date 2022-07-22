DSP Surender Singh cremated with full state honours in Hisar
: The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, were performed with full state honours at his native village Sarangpur in Hisar’s Adampur on Thursday.
The body was buried as per the customs of the Bishnoi community, to which the officer belonged. The final rites were delayed by four hours due to heavy rainfall. The body was buried in his ancestral fields in Sarangpur village. Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal, Hisar Range IG Rakesh Arya, Hisar SP Lokender Singh, Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, former Haryana minister Sampat Singh and Fatehabad MLA Duda Ram were among those present.
When the canter in which the DSP’s body wrapped in the Tricolour passed through the Landhari toll plaza, school students saluted him.
DSP’ s son Siddharth arrived early in the morning. He was seen consoling his family members. The family has urged the state government to give him ‘Shaurya Chakra’ for his valour and sacrifice.
The Adampur MLA said the chief minister has ordered a judicial probe into the incident and the government should give a job to the slain DSP’s son, if he is willing to do so.
“I will urge the government to rename the village government school after Surender Singh. He would be known for his honesty and dedication towards his duty,” Bishnoi added.
The Haryana DGP said, “The incident shows how brave Surender was as he went after those who indulged in mining. We have formed a team of 700 to 800 cops and handed over the same to the Nuh police and they have been initiating a search operation against the mining mafia.”
-
Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat
A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.
-
RERA orders 23 builders to refund money to 63 buyers
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram, has directed the builders to refund homebuyers money in 90 days along with 9.70 % interest following their failure to give possession of apartments and plots in a stipulated time period. RERA chairman, KK Khandelwal said in July alone nearly 300 matters were listed before the authority for adjudication. In all 300 matters, the homebuyers largely wanted a refund and that shows the callous attitude of promoters, the authority has observed.
-
Haryana Cabinet gives nod to recruit 2,000 special police officers
The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) while giving preference in the selection to ex-servicemen of army, paramilitary forces and ex-constables of the disbanded the Haryana State Industrial Security Force and the Haryana Armed Police battalion. The SPOs will be eligible for ex gratia compensation in case of death/disability/injury while performing the duties. The minimum educational qualification for the recruitment would be 102 from a recognised board for all categories.
-
Asha workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Asha workers held a protest outside the mini secretariat in Karnal demanding a hike in their honorarium. The protesters accused the government of betrayal and not addressing their genuine concerns for the past several months. They handed over a memorandum to the district authority addressed to the chief minister and gave a 10-day ultimatum to the government to accept their demands or face agitation.
-
Manesar land case: Supreme Court orders non-exclusion of land from deemed award
The Supreme Court on Thursday said expression transfer used in its 2018 judgment in the Manesar land case was not confined to sale, lease or other encumbrance but also included development and/or collaboration agreements, as well as licences issued (for development) during the suspect period, whether or not in favour of the real estate developer. A CBI investigation was also ordered by the SC in 2015.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics