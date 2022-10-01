DSW lays down the law for PU student body election

With Panjab University (PU) likely to announce student polls in the coming weeks, the dean students’ welfare issued a set of instructions pertaining to the conduct of the elections on Friday.

The DSW reminded the candidates that they must have 75% attendence in their current session, to be counted from the date of commencement of classes to one day prior to filing the nominations. The rule is one of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

In departments where an internal examination system is in place, students who have passed the previous examinations as per the department’s records will be considered eligible for contesting elections.

Departments have been asked to issue identity cards to students well in time so that there are no holdups at the gates. They have also been directed to not hold freshers’ parties during the election period.

Gurjeet Singh, Jobanpreet PSU Lalkaar’s presidential candidates

Punjab Students’ Union (Lalkaar) declared Gurjeet Singh, a fourth year student from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), as their presidential candidate for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), and Jobanpreet Singh, a second-year BA student as their presidential candidate for the evening students’ council elections.

Amandeep Kaur, campus president of the organisation, said, “ We will not form an alliance with any other student parties.”