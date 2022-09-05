Ahead of polls, student leaders seeking political mileage: PU on ongoing protests
With multiple protests cropping on the Panjab University campus over the last few weeks, university officials on Sunday said that each year when the polls are in the offing, student leaders find some grudges to gain political mileage.
Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections are proposed to be held in September-end, after a two-year hiatus.
In a statement, PU said that the students of Girls’ Hostel 4 are sitting on a protest to protest against certain issues they are unhappy about. “Such situations are common enough. The committee appointed to look into the dharna is chaired by professor Deepti Gupta, dean, international students. When asked about the situation, professor Gupta said mild disagreement is common within large groups,” varsity said.
It also said it was unfortunate that vested interests play a negative role under these circumstances. “During the student dharna opposite the V-C residence, for instance, instead of contributing positively to the resolve matters, PUTA chose to crib and complain pettily about the obstruction in traffic in the PU residential area,” she added.
Spice of life | Teachers’ Day messages and joyous reminisces
This Teachers' Day, I am eagerly waiting for messages and wishes from my students and colleagues living in different parts of the world. The list keeps growing each year, thanks to the social media platforms! My students gave me immense joy and lovely memories, which I cherish even today, at the fag end of life. But for these beautiful recollections, life might have seemed dull at this juncture.
Experts hold forth on NEP at Chitkara University
The accreditation and quality assurance cell at Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education. Eminent speakers in the seminar included RK Goel, Director-IQAC, Punjabi University, Patiala; retired professor LN Mittal, who taught at National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research, Chandigarh; Kawaljeet Singh, director, University Computer Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala; Sandhir Sharma, dean, Chitkara Business School; and VK Jadon, dean-academics, CUIET (applied engineering), Chitkara University, Punjab.
Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls
With the National Highways Authority of India beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route. The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald's light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily.
Panchkula, Mohali’s new Covid infections drop to single digit, Chandigarh still a concern
The daily Covid-19 infection tally dropped to single digits in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday but there was no respite for Chandigarh. The tricity reported 49 cases in all on Sunday, a slight increase from 42 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related fatality was reported on the day. Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine. In Mohali, three cases each were reported from Mohali and Kharar.
PGIMER refuses to continue joint nuclear medicine course with Panjab University
Amid uncertainty over admissions at Panjab University's nuclear medicine programme, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has conveyed to the varsity that it will not renew the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for running the joint course. PU had so far been running its MSc nuclear medicine course in collaboration with PGIMER. As part of this, students in the second year of the course used to undergo training at PGIMER.
