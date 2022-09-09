Panjab University student council polls: INSO proposes name for president’s post

The Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has proposed the name of Pravesh Bishnoi as its presidential candidate ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections.

However, Bishnoi’s candidature for the post is yet to be approved by the party, INSO members said. He is a student at PU’s University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) where he was elected department representative in 2019. INSO will contest for the presidential post after 10 years.

INSO president Puneet Singh, said, “We have proposed his name because he has remained an active member of the party from his first year at UILS. He has worked for students and also won the DR election. He is a very keen, enthusiastic and popular face at UILS.”

No other party has so far announced their presidential candidate for the upcoming polls. The election date has also not been announced by varsity.