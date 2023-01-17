Dumping polythene and material in Sidhwan Canal will not bring fortune: Jasdev Sekhon

At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) is cleaning the Sidhwan Canal, a number of residents were still dumping waste in the canal bed.

The dump in the canal particularly includes materials advised by astrologers to be immersed in the water body. While dumping the material many also toss polythene, coconuts, flowers, cow dung cakes, led coins, and other material but it is the poly bags, which are posing a challenge for the civic authorities.

According to the authorities’ challans of up to ₹5000 are being issued to the violators. A few residents were also directed to collect the waste which was dumped by them in the canal.

While carrying out inspection of the cleaning process of the canal, zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said, “I request such people that dumping polythene and material in the empty canal will not bring them good fortune, it will only pollute the canal.”

Warning the violators of strict action, the zonal commissioner stated that apart from issuing hefty challans against the violators, the civic body will also be forced to indulge in ‘public shaming’ of the violators, who will be caught dumping waste in the canal. “Pictures and videos of the violators will be shared on social media networking sites,” he added.

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had kick started the work to clean the Sidhwan Canal from BRS Nagar Canal bridge on January 4. The stretch of the canal from Lohara Canal Bridge to Barewal Canal Bridge is being cleaned under the project.

The civic body officials said the canal falls under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department. Amid rising concern over garbage and filth dumped in the water body, which moves through the city, MC has stepped up to clean the canal in coordination with the irrigation department.

Cabinet minister Nijjar had also kick started the project to install chain linked iron fencing (2-meter height) along the 13 kms long stretch of canal within the city limits. The aim of the project is to stop the residents from dumping waste into the canal.

