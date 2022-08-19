Dung, grazing cattle, foul stench make parks in periphery blight on City Beautiful
Dotted with cow dung, stray cattle and dogs, and doubling as ad hoc parking lots, several parks on the periphery of the City Beautiful are in a rundown condition with residents steering clear of them with good reason
While no survey has been conducted ranking the worst parks in the city, most locals would agree that the parks in Milk Colony, Dhanas, takes the cake. The parks are primarily used as a grazing ground by dairy owners, many of whom tie their cattle near the park’s boundary wall. The municipal corporation has put up multiple sign boards prohibiting dairy owners from using the park for grazing their animals, but to no avail.
Those visiting the parks have to be careful to sidestep cow dung, protect themselves against flies and mosquitoes breeding in stagnating water, and bear the putrid smell emanating from the park, particularly in the monsoons. Blaming the unsanitary condition of the park, people living in the vicinity of the parks say they frequently fall sick.
Aplenty plaints, pleas
One of the residents, who did not wish to be named, said he had been complaining to authorities since 2004. “There are four parks in the area, all of which are plagued with similar problems, but the park adjoining House 736, spread across five kanals) is the worst, filled as it is with excrement. Challans are issued from time to time, but the issues continue to persist.”
“Frequent arguments break out between municipal corporation officials and cattle owners in the area. There was one on Thursday as well,” he added.
Tired of officials’ lackadaisical attitude, one of the residents, Paramjeet Kaur, had in 2019 sent rakhis to the different municipal corporation officers on Raksha Bandhan, hoping the emotional plea would rouse them to take concrete action, but it was not to be. This year, Kaur sent a representation to the civic body citing the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2012 in the matter. “The court’s directions are being brazenly flouted, and police action should be taken against the violators,” she wrote.
Proposal for sports complex in place of park
Local area councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu said, “We had recently visited the spot with municipal corporation officials. The land belongs to the UT administration, and we have written to them to pass the ownership to the civic body so that a sports complex may be built in the area. We are framing a proposal for the same. The project will approximately cost ₹39 lakh.”
Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The problem is that people break walls and park vehicles in the park. They also break gates to allow their cattle in, which spoils the parks.”
Glitches galore
The parks in Dadumajra are also in a shambles and are crying for upkeep. Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee president Dyal Krishan said, “The park behind the community centre has been claimed by stray animals, the swings in the park are broken, and the stink from the dumping ground keeps residents at bay. It definitely ranks among the worst parks in the city.”
“Most Dadumajra residents prefer to go to the Sector 38 West ground for their morning walk,” Krishan said.
Parks in other villages and colonies in Chandigarh are also in bad shape. Asked why parks on the outskirts were not as well maintained as those in the heart of the city, Mitra said, “We have identified all such parks and are reconstructing walls, installing turnstiles and cattle-proofing them. Intensive challaning drives have been initiated in the areas.”
Hornet’s nest (BOX)
1. Grazing ground for cattle
2. Unauthorised parkings
3. Fetid stench from animal faeces, stagnating water
4. Unsanitary conditions
5. Unfavourable location
6. Broken swing sets
7. Non-cooperative locals, officials
