Duo asks for directions, snatches Chandigarh man’s phone, wallet

A 54-year-old man fell prey to two scooter-borne snatchers who took away his mobile phone and wallet in Govindpura, Manimajra, on Thursday evening.

The victim, Ravinder Singh, told the police that he works for a private firm in Panchkula.

On Thursday, after work, he took an e-rickshaw to return home and as he got down near his house, two men on a Honda Activa stopped near him and asked for directions to the motor market.

As he started to guide them, the pillion rider snatched his wallet and mobile phone. He raised the alarm, but the duo managed to flee. Police on Friday lodged an FIR under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station and launched a probe to nab the accused.