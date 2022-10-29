Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Duo asks for directions, snatches Chandigarh man’s phone, wallet

Published on Oct 29, 2022 04:08 AM IST

The victim had just got down from an e-rickshaw near is house in Manimajra, Chandigarh, when two men on a Honda Activa stopped near him and asked for directions to the motor market

The victim was returning home from work when the snatchers struck. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 54-year-old man fell prey to two scooter-borne snatchers who took away his mobile phone and wallet in Govindpura, Manimajra, on Thursday evening.

The victim, Ravinder Singh, told the police that he works for a private firm in Panchkula.

On Thursday, after work, he took an e-rickshaw to return home and as he got down near his house, two men on a Honda Activa stopped near him and asked for directions to the motor market.

As he started to guide them, the pillion rider snatched his wallet and mobile phone. He raised the alarm, but the duo managed to flee. Police on Friday lodged an FIR under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station and launched a probe to nab the accused.

