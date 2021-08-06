Duo held for defrauding people through online rental property advts

Two Kharar men, who used to dupe people after offering properties on rent through online advertisements, have landed in police net.

The accused, Karan Brahmi, 29, and Arvinder Singh, 30, were arrested by the cyber crime investigation cell (CCIC) of Chandigarh Police following several complaints of fraud.

In one such complaint, Mamta of Sector 51 told the police that she had come across an online advertisement while looking for a room on rent on OLX and 99acres.com.

The advertiser shared some pictures of the room when she contacted him and asked her to book the room soon with an advance payment.

To avoid losing the accommodation to another tenant, she paid ₹13,500 in different accounts provided by the advertiser. But he went off the grid soon after.

On her complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 49 police station on November 7, 2020.

The accused were arrested following a tip-off on Wednesday. A local court sent them to one-day police custody on Thursday.

According to police, both accused are drug addicts. Arvinder was discharged from a drug rehabilitation centre about 20 days ago, while Karan was still undergoing treatment for his addiction.