Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Duo posing as cops snatches hotelier’s gold chain in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 02, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Victim Anshul Sham, who runs a hotel in Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh, and resides in Aerocity-G block, Mohali, told police that he was at a car washing centre in Zirakpur, when he was targeted by the snatchers

A hotelier lost his gold chain to two snatchers who entered his car while posing as cops at a car wash centre in Zirakpur on Monday.

After Sham alerted the police, teams from Zirakpur police station and police control room reached the spot, and launched a probe. (HT)
After Sham alerted the police, teams from Zirakpur police station and police control room reached the spot, and launched a probe. (HT)

Victim Anshul Sham, who runs a hotel in Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh, and resides in Aerocity-G block, Mohali, told police that he went to VIP road, South City, Zirakpur, to a car wash centre.

“When I was about to step out of my car, a black Mahindra Thar, bearing number PB-91F-0082, stopped behind my vehicle and two men claiming to be cops sat inside my car. They suddenly snatched my gold chain, before quickly escaping in their vehicle,” the victim narrated in his complaint.

After Sham alerted the police, teams from Zirakpur police station and police control room reached the spot, and launched a probe.

The unidentified accused were booked under Sections 304 (2) (snatching) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Zirakpur police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Duo posing as cops snatches hotelier’s gold chain in Zirakpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On