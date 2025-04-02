Duo posing as cops snatches hotelier’s gold chain in Zirakpur

A hotelier lost his gold chain to two snatchers who entered his car while posing as cops at a car wash centre in Zirakpur on Monday. After Sham alerted the police, teams from Zirakpur police station and police control room reached the spot, and launched a probe. (HT)

Victim Anshul Sham, who runs a hotel in Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh, and resides in Aerocity-G block, Mohali, told police that he went to VIP road, South City, Zirakpur, to a car wash centre.

“When I was about to step out of my car, a black Mahindra Thar, bearing number PB-91F-0082, stopped behind my vehicle and two men claiming to be cops sat inside my car. They suddenly snatched my gold chain, before quickly escaping in their vehicle,” the victim narrated in his complaint.

The unidentified accused were booked under Sections 304 (2) (snatching) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Zirakpur police station.