Duping case: Chaudhary amassed properties over 100 crore, Chandigarh police to write to ED
chandigarh news

Duping case: Chaudhary amassed properties over 100 crore, Chandigarh police to write to ED

Property dealer-cum-financier, Ram Lal Chaudhary, who was arrested for cheating a Gurugram resident of ₹5 crore was on Friday sent to seven-day police custody by a local court in Chandigarh
Property dealer-cum-financier, Ram Lal Chaudhary, who was arrested for cheating a Gurgoan resident of 5 crore in name of investment in real-estate during the year 2015-2016. The accused is a resident of Chandigarh.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Property dealer-cum-financier, Ram Lal Chaudhary, who was arrested for cheating, has amassed properties worth 100 crore, as per the Chandigarh police, which is in the process of writing to the enforcement directorate (ED).

Chaudhary, who was arrested for duping Atulya Sharma, a Gurugram resident of 5 crore in name of investment in real-estate during the year 2015-2016, was on Friday sent to seven-day police custody by a local court in Chandigarh.

“We have found documents relating to properties worth more than 100 crore, so we will be writing to the ED to take over the case and provide all necessary assistance,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

Police are probing where the money invested by Sharma, has been used by the accused. During searches, Chandigarh police had found about 520 blank cheques and 115 affidavits signed by different people. Ram Lal Chaudhary had allegedly taken money from several persons on the pretext of getting judicial relief for them.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-34 police station in Chandigarh.

