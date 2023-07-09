Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
It’s never too late to understand farmers’ issues: Dushyant

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jul 09, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala was in Yamunanagar, where he laid the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹115 crore and also heard public grievances besides meeting JJP workers

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi driving a tractor and sowing paddy in a field in Sonepat on Saturday, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that it’s never too late to understand farmers’ issues.

“I am happy to see that those who were ready to lead the country 10 years ago are now able to understand the farmers’ problems. The tractor that Rahul Gandhi drove today was once being declared as a commercial vehicle. I wish he had joined me when I rode it to the Parliament and he could have learnt how to drive,” he told the reporters in Yamunanagar.

The deputy CM was in Yamunanagar, where he laid the foundation stone of development projects worth 115 crore and also heard public grievances besides meeting JJP workers.

The works include strengthening of over 100 roads spread across 224 kilometers of land in the district. He said that the work on the roads will commence as the monsoon season ends and is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

He met party workers at over two dozen events and announced funds of 11 lakh for the repairing of Jogi Samaj Dharamshala and 5 lakh for a library at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan.

Chautala also hit out at his estranged uncle Abhay Chautala and said that his “padyatra” has turned into a “rathyatra” and it’s the voters who will decide the fate of the party in the upcoming elections.

